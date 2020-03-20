AllClemson
Face the Music: It Is Time for Former Clemson Defensive End Vic Beasley to Prove Himself in Nashville

Alex Whisnant

On February 3, the Atlanta Falcons announced that they would not pursue a new contract with former Clemson defensive end Vic Beasley.

The former No. 8 overall pick played in 60 games in his five-year career with the Falcons. Beasley lead the league in sacks in 2016 with 15.5, but since that supposed breakout season, Beasley has faded from the spotlight. 

In the three seasons since he lead the NFL in sacks, never logging more than eight sacks in a season for Atlanta. Beasley began to give ground--and playing time-- to younger, more talented players, like former Clemson defensive lineman Grady Jarrett and Takk McKinley. 

"As we continue to craft our 2020 roster, we'd like to thank Vic for five years of effort on behalf of our organization," Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff said.

On Tuesday, Beasley committed to signing a one-year, $12M deal with the Tennessee Titans. With the short deal, Beasley has the chance that every player in the NFL wants: a chance to prove himself. 

With the Titans also trading star defensive lineman Jurell Casey to the Denver Broncos, Beasley will have more than enough room to show that he still has the talent and the passion that he had in 2016 when registered four sacks in four games in his standout 2016 season. 

It has to concern the Titans that a team as starved for pass-rushing as the Falcons simply let Vic Beasley walk out the door without so much as a courtesy offer, but this is a deal that both sides can benefit.

If Beasley shows the production like did four seasons ago, the Titans will have a steal on their hands, and Beasley will have a chance, much like his new teammate Ryan Tannehill, to really cash in, either with the Titans or elsewhere. 

For Beasley, the task is simple: prove you can still do it. 

