AllClemson
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Men's Basketball

Finalizing Clemson's WR Recruiting

Brian Smith

Clemson recruited several long and athletic wide receivers during the past three seasons. What the Tigers did not seek were slot wide receivers. This will likely be the year that Clemson adds the final touch to an already outstanding young wide receiver core.

This past February cemented another excellent Clemson recruiting class. It included wide receiver recruits E.J. Williams from Phenix City (Ala.) Central, and Ajou Ajou from Clearwater (Fla.) Clearwater Academy International. Both players were highly coveted prospects, and both shared another key trait.

Williams and Ajou are 6-3. That sort of height is something Clemson almost always seeks with its wide receivers, at least during the past three recruiting campaigns. Not since Amari Rodgers came to Clemson from Knoxville (Tenn.) Knoxville Catholic did the Tigers sign a player that truly fits the slot wide receiver roll. Rodgers is 5-10.

What Rodgers could do in the slot was move the chains, make the occasional big play in the screen game, and give defensive coordinators fits in general because he’s so quick.

Rodgers rolled up 85 receptions and eight touchdowns from the past two seasons combined. More importantly, defensive coordinators really did not possess an answer for covering Rodgers in the slot. If you play a cornerback over the slot, i.e. Rodgers, that opened up better opportunities for Clemson to run the football.

Travis Etienne often produced even better results with smaller defenders on the field becuase he is a tackle-breaking machine to begin with. Not many nickel backs match up well with Etienne. That’s the nature of Clemson’s personnel, placing defenses in a bind. The 2021 recruiting class could be the next class to place another player in that situation, with two elite slot players coming from Florida as options.

One of the fastest rising prospects in the country would be Troy Stellato out of Fort Lauderdale (Cardinal Gibbons). As his film below will demonstrate, he’s a lightning bolt on the football field. Only listed at 6-0, 175, but he can make moves like a running back, and he possesses really good hands as well.

http://www.hudl.com/v/2CGke8

Truth be known, Stellato is one of the best players in the country, regardless of position. His so-called recruiting rankings improved during the past six months, but his offer sheet that includes Alabama, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Michigan, Georgia, Penn State and Oregon provides a who’s who of college football programs. Make no mistake, Stellato is an absolutely elite wide receiver. Those offers do not lie. His value holds from the fact that he can play two positions.

Stellato could play outside or in the slot. He’s strong enough to defeat press coverage against many cornerbacks, and he’s going to improve strength once he’s developed in a college weight program. Playing outside, any wide receiver needs to be able to defeat press coverage. As for his recruitment, it’s hard to say. Two teams do appear to be at or near the top, however.

Ohio State and Clemson. Those are the two schools to watch. Clemson has one advantage over Ohio State, and that would be Stellato did not yet take an unofficial visit to Clemson this spring. He did visit last fall when Clemson hosted Wake Forest. He trekked to Ohio State last fall. His busy 7-on-7 schedule has prevented him from taking that many unofficial visits this spring.

Stellato will likely head out West to visit schools during spring break. Clemson needs to get him on campus again, but this is a great player that the Tigers will go after ardently. Stellato is not the only slot wide receiver the Tigers would love to land.

From all of the Florida prospects I have personally watched within the class of 2021, none of them competes harder than Mario Williams. The 5-10, 180-pound speed demon absolutely dominates against the best players. He’s the truth.

During a particular game last fall, Williams lit up the scoreboard three times...in the first half. It was against a Division I cornerback with an SEC offer on the table. That’s how a player earns respect. Here’s a look at Williams’ film.

Like Stellato, Williams can terrorize defenses on the outside or in the slot. For Plant City, he’s also taken direct snaps and made big plays when there did not appear to be anything available. Williams is a special talent.

Williams recently visited Clemson for its junior day. He’s not a player to tip his hand about where he’s going, but Oklahoma was previously his leader. That was before quarterback recruit Brock Vandergriff decommitted from the Sooners and selected Georgia.

In addition to Oklahoma, Clemson, Georgia, Texas, LSU, and Alabama get mentioned quite a bit with Williams, but this recruitment could play out until next February. It’s hard to say.

With all of Clemson’s length, it would make sense to complement those big wide receivers with speed and athleticism like Stellato or Williams. Perhaps Clemson ends up with a different third wide receiver option, and that will be the topic of discussion this Friday.

You can find me on Twitter @fbscout_florida

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Clemson Baseball vs Liberty | Game 3: Live Thread 1pm from Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson, SC (NO TV TODAY) Starting Pitchers: LHP Joe Adametz (LIB) vs RHP Spencer Strider (CLEM)

JP-Priester

by

JP-Priester

Clemson Baseball vs. Liberty | Game 2: Live Thread • 1 p.m. at Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium) • Gates open at 11:30 a.m. • Starting Pitchers – RHP Noah Skirrow (LIB) vs. RHP Davis Sharpe…

Zach Lentz

by

zachlentz

Tigers Sweep Liberty With 6-2 Win

Clemson completes the weekend sweep of Liberty, with a 6-2 win in the series finale

JP-Priester

Clemson XFL Week 2 Recap

Three Clemson players played their second game in the XFL this weekend. Former Clemson Football graduates Corey Crawford, Isaiah Battle, and Tavaris Barnes

Connor Watson

Monday Morning Reset: Clemson's Big Weekend

Welcome to the Monday Morning Reset, where we catch you up on what happened over the weekend and what's coming up this week in Clemson athletics. The Tigers excelled at home over the weekend.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson baseball and Liberty Flames| Game 1 Thread • 4 p.m. at Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium) • Gates open at 2:30 p.m. • Starting Pitchers – LHP Mason Meyer (LIB) vs. LHP Sam Weatherly…

Zach Lentz

by

Brad Senkiw

Clemson's Strider Making Strides

Going for the series sweep of Liberty, Clemson pitcher Spencer Strider has looked strong since his return from Tommy John surgery, but he'll be on a strict pitch count today at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson Clinches The Series With A 1-0 Win Over Liberty

Clemson clinched the series win with a 1-0 win over Liberty

JP-Priester

XFL Week 2 Preview: Former Clemson Tigers

Three Clemson players are continuing their pro career in the second week of the XFL. Corey Crawford, Isaiah Battle, and Tavaris Barnes are looking to help their teams seal a victory and take a lead in the standings.

Connor Watson

Lee To Keep Close Eye On Clemson's Sharpe

Clemson faces a "heck of a challenge" against Liberty's Game 2 starter. The Tigers will counter with Davis Sharpe on the mound, but he will be on a pitch count and closely monitored by the coaching staff because of his two-way ability.

Brad Senkiw