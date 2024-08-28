Clemson Predicted to Be No. 2 Seed in College Football Playoff
Clemson will look to start their 2024 season on the right foot when they head to Atlanta to take on the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday.
Not only will this give Clemson an opportunity to prove to the college football committee that they're a much better team than they were a year ago, but it'll also show their fans where they stand.
Georgia is the consensus top team in America entering the campaign, so if they compete with them or win the game, it's a very positive sign moving forward. Even if Clemson loses, there's not much of a worry about them not making the playoffs because of it.
A one-loss team out of the ACC in the expanded playoffs should be guaranteed to get in. That would also mean that Clemson wins the ACC Championship Game, which would give them an automatic top-four seed if they won every game besides their opener.
How realistic is that?
A few years ago, Clemson looked to be a lock for the College Football Playoffs. Fast forward to 2024, and there are more questions than ever about their chances.
Despite that, Derrian Carter of Greenville News believes Clemson will make the CFP as the No. 2 seed.
"Clemson falls to Georgia to open the season but finishes the regular season with 11 conseutive wins... Klubnik lifts Clemson's offense to heights not seen since former Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence left for the NFL in 2020. Defensively, Clemson dominates games and complements the offense, and poor place-kicking won't plague the team. An SEC or Big Ten team lands No. 1 in the CFP, but the Tigers become dangerous again through explosive offense and stifling defense."
Carter expects a big season out of Cade Klubnik, which is all Clemson might need.
Under head coach Dabo Swinney, the team's defense is always one of the best in the country. The wide receiver room also has returning players and freshmen who should make an impact.
The ACC always poses challenges, but outside of their game against Florida State, Clemson will likely be favored in every other contest. They'll take on NC State in their third game, a game they could drop if they don't come ready to play.
Outside of that, the only real challenge on Clemson's schedule should be Virginia Tech on November 9.
With a favorable schedule, it's time to prove that last year was something that won't happen again.