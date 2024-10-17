Former Clemson Coach Tony Elliott Speaks on Return to Death Valley As UVA Head Coach
Clemson will play Virginia on Saturday in Death Valley, a game they should comfortably win.
The Tigers are now 5-1 overall and 4-0 in the ACC, giving them an excellent opportunity to reach the ACC Title Game.
However, with all of the upsets around college football, they'll need to be smart and come ready to play. Dabo Swinney has ensured his guys are prepared, so it'd be surprising if they aren't against an improved Virginia team.
The Cavaliers, 4-2 overall and 2-1 in the ACC, are coached by Tony Elliott, a former Clemson player and coach.
Elliott was regarded as one of the top assistant coaches in the country during his time with the Tigers.
As an offensive coordinator at Clemson, Elliott helped the Tigers win two national championships. No matter what happens on Saturday, it's safe to say that the results won't change his thoughts about the program.
Serving as the head coach for Virginia since 2022, Elliott has seen the challenges of coaching a team that isn't as talented as Clemson.
It isn't easy to build up a program, and for Elliott, it could take much longer. Still, they're on the right path with their hot start in the ACC.
Nonetheless, he's ready for this game, and wants to show Clemson and Swinney that on the field.
In fact, it sounds like a win against Clemson would be a national championship type of feeling.
“Once they blow the whistle and kick the ball off, it’s like any other game,” Elliott said during his weekly press conference on Tuesday, according to Jason Priester of the Clemson Insider. “To be honest with you, you really don’t pay attention much to what’s on the other sideline. There’s so much that goes into preparing for a game. That’s really all I’ve been focused on. And then I’ve also been mindful, too, that I did not want this game to be about me."
That's the type of energy Virginia will need, as Clemson is the clear favorite to win on Saturday.
He has the right attitude and believes he needs to be "laser-focused" for his team.
“I need to apologize to some family members, some folks that have reached out,” Elliott said. “They’ve called me, I have not answered, I have not called back. I eventually will get back to you. Been some requests and people wanting to talk, but I have a responsibility to this football team, this football program, to be laser-focused."
It's a tough task going into Death Valley and winning, but one that Elliott seems up for.