Former Clemson DT Finds New Home in ACC

A former Clemson defensive lineman will get a chance to play against his old teammates in Death Valley this fall.

Etinosa Reuben, who entered the NCAA transfer portal on Jan. 6, announced Tuesday that he's committed to play for ACC rival Georgia Tech in 2023.

The Kansas City native played eight games for the Tigers but only saw 56 snaps and recorded one tackle in 2022. The previous year, Reuben was more involved in the rotation and produced 14 tackles and 2.5 sacks.

It wasn't a surprise when he left Clemson for the portal. The Tigers are returning both Tyler Davis and Ruke Orhorhoro at defensive tackle and gaining big-time prospect Peter Woods, so playing time would have once again been limited for Reuben in 2023.

At Georgia Tech, he'll play for Brent Key, who had his interim head coaching tag lifted at the end of the 2022 season. The Yellow Jackets are scheduled to visit Clemson during the 2023 campaign. The exact date will be announced later this month.

