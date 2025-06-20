Former Clemson Safety Makes ESPN’s NFL All-Quarter Century Team
With NFL teams eventually needing to trim their rosters down to 53 players by the end of the summer, ESPN is honoring some NFL legends of the game by releasing a 53-man NFL All-Quarter Century Team.
While there were some surprising omissions, one former Clemson Tigers safety and Pro Football Hall of Famer made the cut.
According to ESPN’s Seth Walder, Brian Dawkins is one of the four best safeties from the past two decades.
“Dawkins delivered some huge hits during his 12 seasons this quarter century, as evidenced by the fact that he forced the second-most fumbles among DBs in our span and finished with the third-most sacks,” said Walder. “When Dawkins was on the Eagles from 2000 to '08, Philadelphia ranked third in EPA allowed per dropback on defense.”
Since 2000, Dawkins made eight Pro Bowls, earned four First-team All-Pro selections while totaling 1,147 tackles, 37 interceptions and 26 sacks throughout his 16 year NFL career.
After establishing himself as one of the league’s most dominant, hard-hitting safeties for an extended period of time, Dawkins was also named to the NFL’s 2000’s All-Decade Team.
Throughout his time at Clemson, Dawkins earned an All-American nod in 1995 and made three All-ACC teams (1993,1994,1995). Over the course of four seasons with the Tigers, he made 247 tackles and 11 interceptions. Dawkins was inducted into Clemson’s Athletic Hall of Fame in 2009, and became the namesake of the Brian Dawkins Lifetime Achievement Award in 2013, annually awarded to a former Clemson player for their success on and off of the field.
Dawkins' son, Brian Dawkins Jr, also spent four seasons at Clemson (2016-2019) as a defensive back, appearing in 10 games throughout his time with the Tigers.