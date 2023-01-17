Former Clemson, Georgia Tech QB Transfers to UMass

Taisun Phommachanh is set to play for his third school in as many seasons.

The former Clemson quarterback who played at Georgia Tech last year announced he's transferring to the University of Massachusetts.

This was Phommachanh's second time through the NCAA transfer portal. After spending four seasons at Clemson, he entered the portal at the end of the 2021 season.

At Georgia Tech, he was 2-of-5 passing for 13 yards and rushed 15 times for 56 yards with two touchdowns on the ground in 2022.

In his Clemson career, Phommachanh was 22-of-48 passing 204 yards, one touchdown pass and another score on the ground.

He'll use his final year of eligibility closer to home. Phommachanh is a native of Bridgeport, Conn.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

Get your Tiger tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Do us a HUGE favor and like, subscribe and follow us on social media:

►LIKE us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/allclemson

►SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllClemson

►FOLLOW All Clemson on Twitter:https://twitter.com/All_Clemson

More on All Clemson: https://www.si.com/college/clemson/