Former Clemson, Georgia Tech QB Transfers to UMass

© Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Taisun Phommachanh is set to play for his third school in as many seasons.
Taisun Phommachanh is set to play for his third school in as many seasons. 

The former Clemson quarterback who played at Georgia Tech last year announced he's transferring to the University of Massachusetts. 

This was Phommachanh's second time through the NCAA transfer portal. After spending four seasons at Clemson, he entered the portal at the end of the 2021 season. 

At Georgia Tech, he was 2-of-5 passing for 13 yards and rushed 15 times for 56 yards with two touchdowns on the ground in 2022.

In his Clemson career, Phommachanh was 22-of-48 passing 204 yards, one touchdown pass and another score on the ground. 

He'll use his final year of eligibility closer to home. Phommachanh is a native of Bridgeport, Conn. 

