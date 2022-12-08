Former Clemson QB is on the Move Again

Former Clemson quarterback Taisun Phommachanh is back in the NCAA transfer portal and leaving Georgia Tech, according to reports on Thursday.

The Connecticut native began his collegiate career at Clemson in 2018 and played in 12 games for the Tigers from 2019-21. He entered the portal last year and transferred to Georgia Tech, where he only played in two games as a reserve QB.

Phommachanh spent five months in the portal before landing with the Yellow Jackets. He was 2-of-5 passing for 13 yards and rushed 15 times for 56 yards with two touchdowns on the ground in 2022.

At Clemson, Phommachanh was 22-of-48 passing 204 yards, one touchdown pass and another score on the ground.

Phommachanh tore his Achilles tendon in the 2021 spring game but returned early in 2021. He was unable to unseat DJ Uiagalelei last season.

Phommachahn has two years of eligibility remaining.

