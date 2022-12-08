Skip to main content
Former Clemson QB is on the Move Again

© Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Former Clemson QB is on the Move Again

Taisun Phommachanh, who began his career at Clemson and transferred last year to Georgia Tech, is back in the NCAA transfer portal.

Former Clemson quarterback Taisun Phommachanh is back in the NCAA transfer portal and leaving Georgia Tech, according to reports on Thursday. 

The Connecticut native began his collegiate career at Clemson in 2018 and played in 12 games for the Tigers from 2019-21. He entered the portal last year and transferred to Georgia Tech, where he only played in two games as a reserve QB. 

Phommachanh spent five months in the portal before landing with the Yellow Jackets. He was 2-of-5 passing for 13 yards and rushed 15 times for 56 yards with two touchdowns on the ground in 2022. 

At Clemson, Phommachanh was 22-of-48 passing 204 yards, one touchdown pass and another score on the ground. 

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

USATSI_9039665

Don't Try to Tell Dabo Swinney the Orange Bowl is Not a Big Deal

Don't try to sell Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney on the idea that the Orange Bowl is not a big deal.

IMG_9373
Play

Wes Goodwin Recaps First-Year 'Challenges' as Clemson's Defensive Coordinator

Wes Goodwin has "aged a lot" this season, but he's gained confidence in calling plays and making adjustments for the Clemson defense.

USATSI_17351160

Men’s Soccer Celebrates 2022 Season, Announces Award Winners

The Clemson men’s soccer program held its annual awards banquet on Wednesday, December 7 at the Reeves Recruiting Room in Memorial Stadium.

Phommachanh tore his Achilles tendon in the 2021 spring game but returned early in 2021. He was unable to unseat DJ Uiagalelei last season. 

Phommachahn has two years of eligibility remaining. 

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

Get your Tiger tickets from SI Tickets HEREDo us a HUGE favor and like, subscribe and follow us on social media:
►LIKE us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/allclemson
►SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllClemson
►FOLLOW All Clemson on Twitter:https://twitter.com/All_Clemson

More on All Clemson: https://www.si.com/college/clemson/

In This Article (2)

Clemson Tigers
Clemson Tigers
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

More Clemson

USATSI_9039665
Football

Don't Try to Tell Dabo Swinney the Orange Bowl is Not a Big Deal

By Zach Lentz
IMG_9373
Football

Wes Goodwin Recaps First-Year 'Challenges' as Clemson's Defensive Coordinator

By Brad Senkiw
USATSI_17351160
Olympic Sports

Men’s Soccer Celebrates 2022 Season, Announces Award Winners

By Zach Lentz
Clemson Tiger
Recruiting

2024 QB Target DJ Lagway Commits Elsewhere

By JP Priester
Cade Klubnik
Football

Expectations for Cade Klubnik Are Simple: Pick Up Where He Left Off

By Zach Lentz
Cade Klubnik 4
Football

Early Preview of 2022 Orange Bowl Classic

By Will Vandervort
Dabo Swinney
Recruiting

Clemson Misses On 2023 OL Target

By JP Priester
USATSI_19444597_168387971_lowres
Football

Heupel Discusses Possibility Of Opt-Outs for Tennessee's Orange Bowl Matchup With Clemson

By JP Priester