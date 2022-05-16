Skip to main content
Former Clemson QB Taisun Phommachanh Finds Landing Spot in ACC

Taisun Phommachanh, who had been in the NCAA transfer portal since announcing he was leaving Clemson last December, will play for Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in 2022.

© JESSICA GALLAGHER/ Staff / USA TODAY NETWORK

Taisun Phommachanh made the decision to leave Clemson after the team's final regular-season game against South Carolina, and after spending nearly five months in the NCAA transfer portal, the former Tiger quarterback finally found a home. 

Phommachahn, who spent three years at Clemson, announced Monday that he will play at Georgia Tech this fall. 

He'll be with the Yellow Jackets when the Tigers visit Atlanta in the Labor Day season-opener. Phommachahn joins a quarterback room that will be receiving new coaching as Chip Long was hired as offensive coordinator and Chris Weinke as the position coach. 

Phommachahn threw for 204 yards on 22-of-48 passing in 12 career games at Clemson. He recorded one passing and one rushing touchdown while tossing three interceptions. 

The Connecticut native tore his Achilles tendon in the 2021 spring game but returned early last season. Phommachanh was 11-of-19 passing for 131 yards in five appearances last year. He was unable to unseat DJ Uiagalelei despite the starter's struggles last fall, leading Phomachannh to announce his transfer on Dec. 3. 

Phommachahn has three years of eligibility and will battle with quarterbacks Jeff Simms, who played in seven games last season, and Akron transfer Zach Gibson. Jordan Yates, who started for GT last year in Clemson's 14-8 win at Memorial Stadium, transferred to Sam Houston State in the offseason. 

