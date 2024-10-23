Former Clemson Star and Nine-Year NFL Veteran Released by Carolina Panthers
If one thing has remained true during Dabo Swinney's tenure as Clemson's head coach, it's the Tigers' elite defense.
Many want to point at the elite quarterbacks and wide receivers Swinney has produced, but each and ever year his defense is among the best in college football.
That was something the 2024 team understood they had to fix. After a few down showings on the defensive side of the football last season, the Tigers came into training camp ready to improve and play at the standard former Clemson players have set.
Among those included Shaq Lawson, who was a star during his time at Clemson.
Lawson has gone on to have an impressive NFL career, playing in games for four teams across nine professional seasons.
No matter the circumstances, a nine-year career in the NFL shows what type of player he is.
However, Lawson will now look for his fifth team, as the Carolina Panthers released him on Tuesday.
The veteran linebacker was on their practice squad, and despite the Panthers arguably being the worst team in the NFL, he didn't do enough to join the official roster.
Perhaps Lawson is looking for a different opportunity with a new squad, as the veteran could still be used as a depth piece for a team much better than Carolina.
At just 30 years old, he likely wants to continue playing at the highest level.
If not, the Clemson product put together an incredible career and should be proud of what he accomplished.