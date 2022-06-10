Former Clemson Star Hunter Renfrow Has a Big Pay Day

CLEMSON, S.C. — Hunter Renfrow will be a Las Vegas Raider for a little while longer.

The former Clemson wide receiver signed a two-year, $32 million extension Friday morning, including $21 million guaranteed. The NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported Renfrow’s extension Friday morning.

Renfrow’s new deal nearly mirrors what Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp received with his first contract extension a few years back. Kupp’s was a three-year deal worth $15.75million per year. Like Kupp’s deal did, it leaves the door open for a bigger pay day for the Raiders’ slot receiver in two years.

The Raiders had been working with Renfrow’s representatives to get a deal in place before the start of camp. Renfrow was heading into his final year of his rookie contract.

Renfrow was coming off a breakout season in 2021, one in which he earned a Pro Bowl invite after catching 103 passes for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns.

The former Clemson star was set to play out the final year of his rookie contract, which would have been $2.54 million. His new deal puts him in line with most of the NFL’s top receivers, with some making more than $20 million per year.

Renfrow was a fifth-round pick of the Raiders in 2019. At Clemson, he helped the Tigers win two national championships and played in another during his freshman year.