Former Clemson Star Signs Long-Awaited Megadeal With Cincinnati Bengals
In a recent contract extension, former Clemson Tigers star wide receiver Tee Higgins has come to a long-term agreement with the Cincinnati Bengals, as first reported by NFL insider Jordan Schultz.
The deal is for four years and $115M, with the first two being full of the guaranteed money.
During his three seasons career with Clemson, Higgins recorded 135 receptions for 2,448 yards and 27 touchdowns receiving. His 27 scores are tied for the most all-time in program history, putting him in the record books alongside other legends DeAndre Hopkins and Sammy Watkins.
As a Tiger, Higgins maximized his time on the field, making history for Clemson in his final year, alone.
After three seasons, he moved on to professional ball and was selected in the second round of the 2020 draft by the Bengals.
Higgins has been with Cincinnati since, and Sunday's agreement marks the end of long-time negotiations that resulted in him getting franchise tagged twice.
With a long-term contract now finalized, the Bengals will have arguably the game's best secondary wide receiver on their roster for the foreseeable future alongside their superstar Ja'Marr Chase, who also inked a historic four-year, $161 million deal that makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.
Higgins had the support of his quarterback Joe Burrow during the entirety of these negotiations, advocating for his two top receivers to get signed.
That support was important, and likely put pressure on Cincinnati to get something done.
Now that negotiations are behind him and he's the owner of a lucrative contract, the former Tigers star will look to stay on the field more consistently and live up to this deal as the Bengals look to return to the Super Bowl.