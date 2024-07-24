Former Clemson Star Tee Higgins Drops Bold Take on Bengals' Future
The Clemson Tigers have churned out a lot of NFL talent in recent years. One product of their success has been current Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.
After an impressive tenure with Clemson, Higgins has gone on to be a star at the NFL level. He has proven himself capable of being a potential No. 1 wideout. While he hasn't had that chance yet with Ja'Marr Chase in town, the Bengals wideout could be poised to receive that opportunity next offseason.
During the NFL offseason this year, Higgins went through a tough contract situation with Cincinnati. That situation has resulted in him playing out the 2024 season under the franchise tag.
More than likely, Higgins will end up leaving the Bengals next offseason.
Recently, the former Clemson star spoke out about his NFL future and acknowledged that the 2024 season could be his last year with his current team.
“This could be the last ride for me and the guys. You never know. Instead of holding out and waiting and just watching from afar, I’d rather be in the mix with the guys and grind it out with them. That’s how I’ve always been.”
Looking ahead at the upcoming season, Cincinnati should be a legitimate contender in the AFC.
Joe Burrow is back and healthy, Chase and Higgins are an elite wide receiver duo, and the defense has a lot of talent. If they play up to their potential, the Bengals could make a lot of noise.
Throughout his first four NFL seasons, Higgins has ended up playing in 58 games. He has caught a total of 257 passes for 3,684 yards and 24 touchdowns.
Those numbers show a clear star ability. With a bigger role as a No. 1 wideout, his numbers could explode.
At 25 years old, Higgins is entering his NFL prime. He has some experience under his belt and has put production on the field. Now, he's looking to take his game to the next level.
It will be interesting to see how the 2024 season goes for Higgins. If he has a big year, he'll set himself up for a massive payday next offseason and likely a new opportunity with a different team.
There is still a chance that the former Clemson wide receiver could re-sign with Cincinnati, but it seems much more likely that he'll be playing somewhere else in 2025.