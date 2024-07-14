Former Clemson Star Trevor Lawrence Sends Bold Message About Jaguars
The Clemson Tigers are missing the days of star quarterback Trevor Lawrence leading them to National Championship contention each and every season.
Since his departure, Clemson has not been a championship contender. The program has been struggling, but Dabo Swinney has done a good job of stacking up talent in recruiting classes and slowly rebuilding the roster.
Lawrence, on the other hand, has not quite lived up to the hype that surrounded him heading into the NFL. However, he did just get rewarded for his first three years with the Jacksonville Jaguars with a five-year, $275 million contract, with $142 million being fully guaranteed.
Throughout his first three NFL seasons, Lawrence has played in 63.8 percent of his pass attempts for 11,770 yards, 58 touchdowns, and 39 interceptions. He has also picked up 964 yards and scored 11 touchdowns on the ground.
Heading into the 2024 season, Lawrence and Jacksonville are hoping to reach their full potential.
The 24-year-old quarterback spoke out and delivered a bold message about his team heading into the upcoming campaign.
"The best days are definitely ahead of us. Speaking individually as well, in my game I think I'm far from playing my best football, and that's ahead of me, so I'm really excited about that. This team that we have this year is really good, I think it's the best team we've had since I've been there, and I'm excited to see it come together in training camp and the regular season."
Fans can only hope that his prediction ends up being true. The Jaguars have shown flashes of being a potential contender, but they haven't been able to play at that level consistently.
Clemson fans still love Lawrence and they always will. He has gone down as one of the best players the Tigers have had come through the program.
Lawrence will now need to do his part this season. He needs to put up the best season he has had. It's time for him to go out and prove that he can be he franchise star that he has the talent and potential to be.
Expect to see the young star quarterback come out looking to prove a point this season. He has a new big deal and he's excited and ready to do his best to lead Jacksonville back to the playoffs.