Former Clemson Tiger Labeled "Biggest Distraction" for Cincinnati Bengals and NFL
Another former Clemson Tigers legend has made headlines this week for contract-related news but it's not in the form of Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence's five-year, $275 million contract.
No, this time it's about Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.
For much of the offseason, Higgins has been making plenty of noise about wanting a contract extension. Even going as far to "demand" a trade if he didn't receive one. Well, Higgins has now toned down the rhetoric and has signed a franchise tender for the 2024 NFL season.
That means that Higgins will be at training camp and he will take the field for the Bengals this upcoming season.
However, according to Bleacher Report, Higgins remains one of the most distracting players not just on the Bengals but in the NFL with his continued drama at the professional level.
"In a Madden world where teams didn't have to worry about chemistry and how players will react to decisions, it's easy to say the Bengals should get one more year out of Higgins and move on after the season," writes Alex Ballentine.
"Unfortunately for them, the resolution to this situation isn't that easy.
"Higgins has motivation to push for security after dealing with an injury last season. The Bengals have an impetus to put off or avoid a deal with Ja'Marr Chase also due for a new contract.
"How Cincinnati addresses the situation could determine whether this boils into a conflict that impacts the 2024 season."
By all accounts, Cincinnati is unlikely to sign Higgins to a long-term deal, either before the July 15 deadline or next offseason. Higgins has a lot to prove in what could be his walk year and his attitude and professionalism may be at the forefront moving forward.