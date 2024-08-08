Former Clemson Tigers Standout Signs with Dallas Cowboys
The Clemson Tigers and their fans have quite a few former players to root for in the NFL. There are some huge names and then there are some players fighting for roster spots and playing time.
One of the fringe NFL players that Clemson fans know and love is defensive tackle Albert Huggins.
Huggins, a 6-foot-3 and 305-pound defensive tackle, was a standout for the Tigers. Now, he has found a new NFL team.
According to Dallas Cowboys writer Nick Harris, Huggins has joined the team for training camp and the preseason. He will look to earn a roster spot.
During his three regular season runs in the NFL, Huggins has played for three different teams. In 2023, he played for the Atlanta Falcons.
In the 13 games that he played with the Falcons, he racked up 22 total tackles to go along with a fumble recovery. Throughout his career, he has made 41 tackles in 26 games.
Clearly, he hasn't been a star at the NFL level. However, he is more than capable of being a quality role player.
At Clemson, Huggins ended up playing four years. He compiled 68 total tackles to go along with seven sacks. He was a key part of the defensive line and helped especially against the running game.
Around the NFL, there are 44 players from Clemson. The biggest names on the list are, of course, Trevor Lawrence, Dexter Lawrence, DeAndre Hopkins, Christian Wilkins, Deshaun Watson, Tee Higgins, and Travis Etienne.
Dabo Swinney has always done an excellent job of recruiting and developing talent. That is why so many talented players have decided to play their college careers with the Tigers.
Hopefully, Huggins will be able to latch on with the Cowboys and earn a roster spot. He's a talented player that simply needs to find that right fit.