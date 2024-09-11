Former Clemson Tigers Superstar Trevor Lawrence Opens Up About His Faith
Coming into the 2024 NFL season, Jacksonville Jaguars franchise quarterback and former Clemson Tigers superstar Trevor Lawrence is facing massive expectations.
After signing a huge five-year, $275 million contract extension during the offseason, Lawrence is expected to take his game to the next level and lead the Jaguars to the playoffs.
Despite all of the hype, expectations and money, he has remained grounded, doing and saying all of the right things.
Lawrence opened up about his main focus in life, that being his relationship with God.
In a recent interview, Lawrence opened up about his faith.
"It's something I really want to be known about me. I wouldn't be who I am if it wasn't for my faith or my relationship with Jesus. It's the biggest thing in my life. I know the peace that it's given me, especially in this crazy job that we have."
Even though there are many who envy Lawrence for the kind of money he is making in the NFL, the former Clemson star made it clear that money does not create happiness.
"When God came into my life, that unsettled feeling about the way I lived and acted that came over me, that is really what has humbled me more than anything. And now, especially having success and making money, that really doesn't make me happy, it really doesn't. That's a huge part of my faith, too. It proves to me more and more every day that, one, my faith in Jesus and believing that there's something bigger in this world is what matters. I think that helps me more than anything."
That faith has also helped Lawrence handle all of the negativity that has come his way.
There have been many fans and media analysts who have been ripping into him by saying he hasn't live up to all the hype he had entering the NFL since leaving Clemson.
Being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, he was expected to be the next big NFL superstar.
That hasn't ended up being the case so far.
Despite that, Lawrence is only 24 years and has plenty of time to get things going in his career by putting together consistently great seasons on the field.
All of that being said, Lawrence is very outspoken about his faith and it's good to see him staying true to himself.
Hopefully, Tigers fans will see him put together a career year this season with Jacksonville.