Former Clemson Wide Receiver Announces Commitment to Kentucky
Clemson has lost players in the transfer portal, an impossible scenario to avoid in the modern college football era.
The Tigers have finally started to make some of their own moves in the portal, and while more would be welcomed, it's a step in the right direction.
Regarding players who left the program, wide receiver Troy Stellato was one of them.
Now, he has found his next home.
In a post on his X account, the former Clemson student-athlete announced his commitment to Kentucky.
During his three seasons at Clemson, Stellato had decent numbers. His best year came in 2023 when he posted 337 yards on 39 receptions with one touchdown. 2024 saw him average 10.6 yards per catch, but he had just 25 receptions and 264 yards.
Stellato was hit with the injury bug and underwent season-ending surgery on his thumb in November.
Injuries have, unfortunately, been common for him. While he's frequently dealt with injuries, he's a very talented player. He was a top-200 recruit out of high school when he signed with Clemson.
Kentucky has been active in the transfer portal as they look to improve after a 4-8 overall and 1-7 SEC showing last year.
Despite the tough record, Kentucky had a few bright spots throughout the year.
The Wildcats competed in a few SEC games against the league's best, and could be a few transfers away, like they've done, from competing.
Regarding Stellato, he'll have a chance to make an impact at Kentucky, and hopefully, stay on the field.