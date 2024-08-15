Former Clemson Wide Receiver Signs Short-Term Deal with Buffalo Bills
Former Clemson wide receiver Deon Cain has landed a deal with the Buffalo Bills, the team announced on Tuesday morning. It's a one-year deal for the 28-year-old.
Cain spent three seasons at Clemson, putting up impressive numbers in all three campaigns. His best year came in 2016-17, where he finished with 724 yards, nine touchdowns, and averaged 19.1 yards per catch.
He saw a big role in 2017-18, putting up a career-high 58 receptions for 734 yards, six touchdowns, and 12.7 yards per catch.
Cain's biggest play at Clemson came in a massive spot with a 43-yard catch against Alabama in the 2016 National Championship.
He hasn't put up similar numbers in the NFL and hasn't played in an NFL game since 2020. He last appeared with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2020. He played in two games but didn't have any targets.
In 2019, he played for the Indianapolis Colts and Steelers. He finished with 20 targets, nine receptions, and 124 yards.
In his NFL career, he's also spent time with the Baltimore Ravens and Philadelphia Eagles.
The Florida native earned the USFL Championship Game MVP in 2023, showing that he still has plenty left in the tank.
The Bills wide receiver room could use some help, which should help Cain get a chance to prove he belongs. After an impressive showing in the USFL, Buffalo looks to strike while the iron is hot.
Clemson is well-represented in the NFL, and if Cain takes advantage of this opportunity, it'll add to their impressive track record at the next level.