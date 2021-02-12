Former NFL Executive On Lawrence: 'Let’s Not Complicate and Overthink This Thing'

In a segment during "NFL Now", NFL Network Analysts Bucky Brooks and Charley Casserly raved about potential No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence, pointing out that some may be overthinking the decision too much.

Brooks was drafted by the Bills as a DB in 1994, spending five years in the NFL, and has been an analyst with the NFL Network for 6 seasons.

“When you look at the tape, he validates that (status as the projected No. 1 pick),” Brooks said. “This is a guy that’s very talented. Tall, he’s athletic. He has tremendous arm talent. He has leadership skills, and intangibles are exactly what you want. He has a winning pedigree. When I look at Trevor Lawrence, I basically call him Justin Herbert-Plus. He’s everything that Justin Herbert is and has been in this league but he offers even more because I think he’s a more dynamic playmaker.”

Casserly, the former general manager of the Washington Football Team and Houston Texans, said there’s no question about Lawrence’s status as the top prospect in the draft heading into his workout.

“This guy is the first pick in the draft,” Casserly said. “Let’s not complicate and overthink this thing. He could just go sign autographs (tomorrow) and he’s still going to be the first pick. This guy has been the guy since junior high school. It’s not too big for him to be the first pick in the draft, go to Jacksonville and be the guy that’s going to be the savior of the franchise.”

With the Super Bowl officially over, all eyes are now on the Jacksonville Jaguars with the No. 1 pick as the NFL awaits the draft at the end of April.

