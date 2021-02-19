Former NFL Head Coach Thinks That Lawrence Should Not Be The No. 1 Pick

One Former NFL Head Coach said that he sees Lawrence as the third-best quarterback in the draft.

Despite the expectation that Trevor Lawrence will go No. 1 in the NFL draft, one former NFL head coach thinks he is not the best quarterback in the draft. He adds to a small group of people who do not see Lawrence as the top prospect entering the NFL this year.

Former Atlanta Falcons head coach June Jones said that he sees Lawrence as the third-best quarterback in the draft.

"Hey, I do like him," Jones said about Lawrence, " but I would trade that pick and take one of these quarterbacks down the line." Jones's main problem with Lawrence is his accuracy on the deep passes that he throws. He commented that he believes that Lawrence's wide receivers often had to work to catch his passes because "they weren't right on the money, they weren't right in stride."

Jones argued that Zach Wilson and Mac Jones were better prospects than Lawrence.

Regardless of other opinions, it appears that Lawrence is on track to be the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL draft. The Jaguars hold the first pick, and their head coach Urban Meyer praised Lawrence's ability multiple times. This backs up the ongoing consensus that Lawrence is among the best NFL prospects in recent memory.