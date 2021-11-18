Four Out of Five is Not Bad (If the Clemson Tigers Get Help)

Skip to main content
    November 18, 2021
    Four Out of Five is Not Bad (If the Tigers Get Help)
    Four Out of Five is Not Bad (If the Tigers Get Help)

    Ken Ruinard USA Today Network

    The Clemson Tigers start each season with five goals: win the opener, win the division, win the state championship, win the ACC Championship and win the closer.

    “We have our team goals (win the opener, win the division, win the state championship and win the closer), and they don't change,” head coach Dabo Swinney said. “And again, they're set up to allow us to compete at the highest level.

    “We just put everything we've got into each and every game and really truly have a windshield mentality of, OK, what's next, and whether you had a big loss or a big win, we just move on to the next one and try to -- we get 12 opportunities, and we try to maximize them and have fun doing it.”

    Even though the Tigers lost their opener, 10-3 to No. 1 Georgia, and the Tigers currently sit at 7-3, shockingly the remaining goals are still in play, even though, admittedly, they need some help to have a chance at a seventh-straight title.

    "We have to win. We're still alive but we're a wounded dog," Swinney said. "If we don't win this game, we're not. If we win this game, it'll go on down to the last day. We want to finish at 6-2 in the league which would be a great finish for this team. We haven't had back-to-back senior classes here leave undefeated (at home) since 1940-1941. (Offensive line coach) Robbie Caldwell wasn't alive then. You know why it's been a long time? Because it's hard to win. The best we can be now is 9-3. You can't win nine until you win your eighth one. The division is still out there for us. We have to take care of business. If we do not, Wake will be division champs."

    Even if things don't fall their way—beating Wake Forest Saturday, Wake Forest losing at Boston College and NC State losing to either Syracuse or North Carolina—and another goal goes unaccomplished in 2021, the Swinney's pride in what his Tigers have accomplished will still be intact.

    "I'm proud of our team. Their will to win has been awesome," Swinney said. "I love these seniors. What a cool thing to be able to walk off the field and say you never lost a home game. And hey, I think that 1940-41 team only played like two home games a year. Not to take anything away from the 1940-41 group."

