Four-Star 2025 Cornerback Decommits from Clemson
Clemson has had some tough luck in their 2025 recruiting class, losing multiple players over the past few months.
That grew on Friday, as four-star cornerback Graceson Littleton out of Florida decommitted. The former Clemson recruit will visit Michigan this weekend, according to Jason Priester of The Clemson Insider.
When Littleton had committed to Clemson, he had big words about the coaching staff, seemingly sounding like a young man who would certainly make his way to campus.
“They really believe in the guys they have, they’re a developmental program obviously, they don’t use the transfer portal,” Littleton told TCI after the commitment. “I think it’s a one of one program really in today’s college football. Just the way they operate, the coaching staff. The second I walked in coach Swinney’s house, it was straight hugs. And that was obviously the first time I even experienced that on a visit."
However, things happen in the college football world now, and student-athletes need to do what's best for themselves and their future.
With NIL now playing a major factor in recruits' decisions, it's hard to ignore that this could be why Clemson is losing players.
While losing recruits isn't the best outcome, it makes things tougher due to the Tigers' unwillingness to recruit in the transfer portal.
If Clemson were in the mix to land a transfer portal guy after the season, losing a high school recruit wouldn't be the biggest issue.
Now, Clemson will have a player to replace, and many more due to four decommitments from the 2025 recruiting class.