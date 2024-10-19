Future Clemson Tigers Star Showed Out Friday Night
Clemson Tigers 4-star running back commit Marquise Henderson had an impression performance in his squad's win Friday night.
The Belton-Honea Path standout running back led the way for the Bears rushing for 104 yards on only eight carries in the Friday night action against Crescent. He also scored a touchdown through from 36 yards out. His longest run of the night went for 47 yards according to the school's box score.
As a team, Henderson's team ran for 280 total yards on the ground in the Bear's 48-21 win.
Henderson is listed at 5-foot-11, 172 pounds, and a back that can beat opposing defenders consistently with his speed. The Anderson, South Carolina native is seen as a top-four player in his state and a top-18 player in the 2025 class by all four major recruiting services.
The running back has been committed to Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers since December of 2023. He is one of two running backs in Clemson's 2025 class. He's joined by Gideon Davidson.
Davidson's frame is larger at six feet and 193 pounds. Both should be able to complement one another to give Swinney and the Clemson coaching staff options on how to use them in different situations in the coming years while with the Tigers.
The Clemson Tigers currently have 13 players committed in the 2025 class. Other offensive standouts include offensive lineman Brayden Jacobs, lineman Easton Ware, wide receiver Carleton Preston, tight end Logan Brooking, and lineman Rowan Byrne.
Henderson has eclipsed the 1000-yard mark on the year for his senior season and currently has 13 touchdowns this season. His season long is an 83-yard burst.