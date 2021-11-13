Game Thread: Clemson Tigers vs. UConn Huskies

Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw and recruiting analyst Jason Priester as we post live updates from the Tigers game on the 100% free All Clemson Forum. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today and join the discussion today!

Storyline:

The Clemson Tigers return home this week for game one of a two-game homestand that will end the regular season inside the friendly confines of Memorial Stadium. Lurking ahead is a showdown with a top-15 Wake Forest team that is eying a berth in the ACC Championship game.





But before that game in 11 days, is a showdown the arguably the worst team in college football—the UConn Huskies.

The Huskies rank 124th in scoring offense, 116th in rushing offense, 114th in pass offense and 126th in total offense. On defense, they are equally bad, as they rank 120th in scoring defense, 111th in rush defense, 85th in pass defense and 107th in total defense.

"We are super excited to be back in the Valley for a stretch here," Swinney said. "Been on the road three out of the last four games. Haven't played here since October 2. So it's been quite a while and so we looking forward to being in The Valley next couple weeks—the last two home games of the year. You know we all get excited about you know, the season every single year, there's always so much enthusiasm and energy and we got two more home games and the fans will come out and really support this team."

RADIO:

Clemson Athletic Network (Don Munson, Tim Bourret, Reggie Merriweather)

SATELLITE RADIO: Sirius 136, XM 194, Internet/App 956

TELEVISION:

ACC Network (Wes Durham, Roddy Jones, Taylor Davis)

Player to watch: Beaux Collins

Wide receiver Beaux Collins is attempting to record back-to-back 100-yard games for the first time in his career. Collins is also attempting to become the first Clemson receiver with back-to-back 100-yard receiving games since Cornell Powell against Notre Dame and Pittsburgh in November 2020, and is also attempting to become the first Clemson true freshman with consecutive 100-yard receiving games since Justyn Ross in two games against Notre Dame and Alabama in the College Football Playoff to end the 2018 season.

Fanalytics Realtime Stat Breakdown:

Click here for the latest, in-depth stat breakdowns of the Tigers and the Huskies.