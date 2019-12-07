Clemson
GAMEDAY Open Thread/Live Blog: Tigers vs. Cavaliers| The ACC Championship

Zach Lentz

Join us as we live-blog and discuss Tigers and the Cavaliers here in our weekly GAMEDAY Open Thread. Dive into the conversation — it's easy — by simply going to the top of the site and in the bottom right hand corner of the Clemson Maven logo, click the follow button.

The Buildup

The Atlantic Division champion Clemson Tigers (12-0, 8-0 ACC) take to the field against the Coastal Division champion Virginia Cavaliers (9-3, 6-2 ACC) in the 2019 ACC Championship Game. Kickoff from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

With a win, Clemson can become the first team in an active FBS conference to win five consecutive outright conference championships since Alabama accomplished the feat from 1971-75. A win would earn Clemson a likely spot in the College Football Playoff when announced on Sunday.

Prime Time Kickoff: The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. and will be televised by ABC. This marks the 11th consecutive year the game has been televised in prime time.

Advancing: The winner of the conference championship game has gone on to play in the National Championship Game or compete in the College Football Playoff in each of the previous six seasons.

Atlantic Division holds Championship Advantage: The Atlantic Division team has won 10 of 14 previous ACC Football Championship games, including the last eight in a row. Clemson (5) and Florida State (4) have the most titles. The last Coastal Division team to win the championship game was Virginia Tech in 2010.

Previous Meetings: Clemson and Virginia have met on 47 previous occasions with the Tigers holding a 38-8-1 advantage. The last meeting between the two came in 2013 when Clemson knocked off the Cavaliers, 59-10, in Charlottesville.

Pregame:

Screen Shot 2019-12-06 at 6.02.08 PM
