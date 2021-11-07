Grading the Tigers' Win: Louisville Cardinals

The Clemson Tigers captured their sixth win of the season Saturday at Louisville. Clemson overcame a 24-17 deficit after three quarters for the win. Including overcoming a fourth-quarter deficit against Florida State last week, Clemson has now won back-to-back games with fourth-quarter comebacks for the first time in the Dabo Swinney era.

The win was Clemson’s 11th under head coach Dabo Swinney in which the Tigers have entered the fourth quarter trailing. It was Clemson’s first since Oct. 31 last year against Boston College. (Note: Clemson led entering the fourth quarter last week but trailed after a Florida State touchdown with under eight minutes to play). The game was Clemson’s sixth of the season decided by eight or fewer points. With three regular season games remaining, the 2021 season is already the 22nd season in school history in which Clemson has played at least six games decided by eight or fewer points and is two games shy of the school record (eight in 2016).

Without further delay, here are our grades for the Tigers win over the Cardinals.

Quarterback: B...Uiagalelei continues to improve as Swinney has pointed out, saying throughout the day that he believes the Tiger quarterback is on the backside of the storm. Even though he missed some throws, he showed the heart of a winner. As he was knocked out of the game with a PCL sprain. But it didn't keep him out of the game, as he got "braced up" and came back into the game and led the Tigers to a win.

Wide Receivers: A...Outside of a couple of issues, this was by far the most complete game for the Tigers wide receivers. Led by Beaux Collins, who finished the game with 104 yards and a touchdown, the receivers amassed 220 yards. The productin may have been bolstered by the return of Justyn Ross to outside.

“Offensively we’re starting to hit our stride a little bit, and you saw a lot of good things (Saturday),” Swinney said.

Tight Ends: C...The tight end position produced a touchdown, as Davis Allen caught a pass to close out the first half, but the position continues to be underutilized. Allen was only targeted three times, two receptions, for 12 yards.

Offensive Line: C+...The line allowed Uiagalelei the most time he has had all season to stay in the pocket. Combine with allowing only three sacks, and rushing the ball for 120 yards, not including the -2-yard team-rush when the Tigers took a knee, this was their most complete and produced performance.





Running Back: A... The injury bug bit the Tigers hard at the running back position, as Kobe Pace and Will Shipley both spent time in the injury tent—with Pace's night ending in concussion protocol. However it was not only the yards on the ground that made a difference, it as Shipley in the return game that proved to be a factor,

Defense: D...Even though the Tigers held for the win, the Tiger defense had their annual, "What are we doing game?" Malik Cunningham had his way on the ground—rushing for 134 yards–and through the air—passing for 174 yards, a long of 45 yards and a rating of 133.1. The Tigers gave up a total of 397 yards, including 223 yards on the ground.

Clemson still holds in fourth place according to FanDuel's odds of winning the ACC at +1000.

