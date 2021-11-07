Halftime Analysis: Clemson at Louisville

The Clemson Tigers and the Louisville Cardinals are at halftime in a game that is has the Tigers tied 17-17. The Tigers are currently looking for their seventh straight win over the Cardinals and to remain unbeaten by the Cardinals since their arrival in the ACC.

Here are our observations from the first half of play:

Get smacked, answer back. The Tigers found themselves in a quick 7-0 hole after Louisville went 75 yards on six plays and only needed 2:52 to go ahead. But the Tigers answered in a huge way, as Uiagalalelei found Beaux Collins for a 46-yard touchdown pass that capped a three-play, 75-yard drive that took only 53 seconds off the clock.

Tyler Venables' absence was felt on the opening touchdown for the Cardinals, a safety got sucked up inside and the Tigers had no one in the secondary. If Venables is in the game, one has to think that touchdown does not happen on that play.

D.J. put the read back into the read-option. After seemingly having trouble knowing when to pull the ball and when to give it on the read-option, Uiagalelei made multiple good reads in the first half where he pulled the ball and took off for positive yardage. This is an incredible equalizer if it continues.

Will Brown costs the Tigers. It is hard to criticize one player, but Brown was going to cost the Tigers at some point, and it happened. Brown's muffed punt in the first quarter set up a go-ahead touchdown for Louisville. Brown has never been the answer back there...in fact, he has not looked comfortable back there. Hard to believe that with all of the guys that you have on the team, you trust one of the most important jobs in the game to Brown.

Injuries keep on coming. Cornerback Andrew Booth, running backs Kobe Pace and Will Shipley and Uiagalelei both left the game in the second quarter with injuries. While Uiagalelei returned to the game, with a brace on his right knee, Booth did not.

