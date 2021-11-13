Halftime Analysis: Clemson-UConn

The Clemson Tigers fell behind 7-0 to the UConn Huskies after the opening kickoff was returned 99 yards for a touchdown. However, the Tigers responded with 30 unanswered points to take a 30-7 lead at halftime.

Here are our quick thoughts on the opening 30 minutes of play:

Uiagalelei doesn't look comfortable: DJ Uiagalelei was clearly not 100%, in fact, truth be told, he looked closer to 50%. He did not look comfortable rolling out or stepping into his throws. One has to wonder what is gained by having him in the game.

Boo Birds are flocking: On the Tigers opening drive, there were fans booing when the Tigers were forced to settle for a FG. Not a good look on a weekend when there are many big-time recruits in the stands for the game.

Collins boys have a big first half: Beaux and Decari amassed a combined 137 yards in the first half. The big shot was a 33-yard reception by Decari, who finished the first half with 97 yards, which set up a touchdown one play later. On the final scoring drive of the half, Uiagalelei found Beaux for a 32-yard touchdown.

Fake FG leads to the first TD: The Tigers broke through and scored their first touchdown, as Dabo Swinney drew up a fake field goal for his son Will. While it was good for the Tigers to get in the end zone, one has to wonder how great you feel about having to use a fake to score against one of the worst defenses in the country.

Phommachanh provides a spark: Taisun Phommachanh entered the game on the final drive of the first quarter, and immediately provided a spark. He rushed two times before he hit Decari Collins on a beautiful back-shoulder throw for 33 yards. He immediately followed it up with a touchdown rush that gave the Tigers a 17-7 lead.

Uiagalelei reenters the game: After Phommachanh led the Tigers on their first, non-trick play aided, touchdown. Uiagalelei reentered the game and threw an interception and then led the Tigers on a field goal scoring drive. But he still did not look comfortable and his mobility makes him a sitting duck in the pocket. In fact, Roddy Jones said this about Uiagalelei: "D.J. is a vulnerable target, he can't move. He's open to taking shots. I think if you're Dabo, you have to think about taking him out."

B.T. scoring points: While Potter has been automatic since the FSU game, converting his last six kicks. He connected on two 49-yard FGs, his long of the year, and added a 30-yard field goal to give him nine points in the first half.

Injuries abound: Sergio Allen had to be carted off the field, Justyn Ross is in a boot and on crutches and Phommachanh injured his shoulder and was unable to return.

