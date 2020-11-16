Watson Frustrated After Another Texans Loss

After Houston's 10-7 loss to Cleveland Sunday, quarterback Deshaun Watson was asked about the Texan's 2-7 record.

"Every loss is frustrating," Watson said. "You have to take it on the chin, go back to the drawing board and get ready for the Patriots next week."

Watson, a former All-American quarterback at Clemson, completed 20-of-30 passes for 163 yards and a late touchdown against the Browns. He also carried the ball eight times for 36 yards.

"All we can do is keep looking forward, learn from the mistakes and learn from the missed opportunities," Watson said.

Houston had the chance to go ahead in the second quarter when they drove the ball to the Cleveland two-yard line, but were stopped on four straight plays (the last a run by Watson where he was tackled in the backfield) to come away with no points.

The Texans also missed a field goal in the second half.

"We have to get back to the basics," Watson said. "We had opportunities, but we didn't make enough plays fast enough to try and give us a chance to win."