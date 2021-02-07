Report: Texans Have No Plan to Move on From Deshaun Watson

The Houston Texans have insisted to all teams calling about Deshaun Watson that he is unavailable for trade. according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter also stated that per sources, Watson still wants out of Houston and does not want to play for the Texans any longer.

Nick Caserio has been firm on his stance of not wanting a trade since taking Bill O'Brien's place as GM in Houston.

Schefter also reports that Caserio and Executive VP Jack Easterby are weeding out staff members who they had not hired, which is not expected to help the situation.

Watson is under contract all the way through 2028 after he signed a $156 million extension last September, and it remains to be seen whether he will sit out once preparations for the next NFL season begin.

Watson can do a lot to try and force the Texans' hand to trade him, but will likely incur a chunk of fines before it happens for not participating in football operations.

No trade has come close to being completed, and other NFL teams are now awaiting the Texans to change their stance on the situation.

