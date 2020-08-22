There is very little Deshaun Watson hasn't done. He has won on the high school level and he has won on the college level.

Heading into his fourth season as the starting quarterback of the Houston Texans, the former Clemson Tiger is looking to cement his legacy by winning at the highest level. He wants to bring a Super Bowl Trophy to Houston.

"That's top priority, yeah, for sure I'm trying to pull a big three," Watson said on Friday. "I won a state championship, won a national championship, so of course I'm trying to get a Super Bowl."

Watson is taking a one game at a time approach when it comes to winning a Super Bowl. It's a mentality that served him well during his time in Clemson.

"We've never won one here before, we even haven't even came on the brink of winning one," Watson said. "We've got to get to that game before that, and then of course we can think about that."

Now that the young signal-caller has some time under his belt, he has a better grasp of what it takes to win a championship at the NFL level. After achieving legendary status at Clemson, he intends on doing the same thing in Houston.

"I'm trying to, of course, be legendary," Watson said. "That's my word since college. For me to do that, you know, I have to win a Super Bowl, and definitely win it with the Houston Texans. As good as I go as a quarterback is as good as the team is going to go. So I got to have that mentality each and every game, every practice, and each and every day. I'm trying to create history and make it a dynasty."

