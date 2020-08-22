SI.com
AllClemson
HomeFootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballWomen's Basketball
Search

Watson Looking For Super Bowl Win To Complete Trifecta

JP-Priester

There is very little Deshaun Watson hasn't done. He has won on the high school level and he has won on the college level. 

Heading into his fourth season as the starting quarterback of the Houston Texans, the former Clemson Tiger is looking to cement his legacy by winning at the highest level. He wants to bring a Super Bowl Trophy to Houston. 

"That's top priority, yeah, for sure I'm trying to pull a big three," Watson said on Friday. "I won a state championship, won a national championship, so of course I'm trying to get a Super Bowl."

Watson is taking a one game at a time approach when it comes to winning a Super Bowl. It's a mentality that served him well during his time in Clemson.

"We've never won one here before, we even haven't even came on the brink of winning one," Watson said. "We've got to get to that game before that, and then of course we can think about that."

Now that the young signal-caller has some time under his belt, he has a better grasp of what it takes to win a championship at the NFL level. After achieving legendary status at Clemson, he intends on doing the same thing in Houston. 

"I'm trying to, of course, be legendary," Watson said. "That's my word since college. For me to do that, you know, I have to win a Super Bowl, and definitely win it with the Houston Texans. As good as I go as a quarterback is as good as the team is going to go. So I got to have that mentality each and every game, every practice, and each and every day. I'm trying to create history and make it a dynasty."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence Becomes New Heisman Favorite

With Justin Fields and the Big Ten out of the fall season picture, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence moves to +200 to win the Heisman Trophy.

Brad Senkiw

by

JP-Priester

Clemson WR Amari Rodgers Showcasing Confidence, Versatility

Clemson senior receiver Amari Rodgers has proven to Dabo Swinney and Trevor Lawrence that's he's fully healthy and better than ever.

Brad Senkiw

Swinney Feels Like He Got His 'PhD In Planning' Over Summer

Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney was faced with no shortage of scheduling issues over the course of a summer filled with adversity

JP-Priester

by

ChristopherHall

No Football Positives in Clemson's Latest COVID-19 Testing

Clemson Athletics released results from its latest round of COVID-19 testing, and there five total positives out of 461 tests. None were fall-sport student-athletes.

CU Athletic Communications

Derion Kendrick Eyeing Jim Thorpe Award

Clemson's top returning cornerback, Derion Kendrick, isn't satisfied with just making a watch list.

Christopher Hall

Deshaun Watson And Reliant Energy Donate Laptops To Help Kids In Need

Former Clemson Tiger and current Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson and Reliant Energy teamed up to donate $175K worth of laptops to help kids in need with virtual learning in the Houston area

JP-Priester

Caden Curry On Clemson Offer: "It Definitely Was Very Surprising"

Clemson offered 2022 four-star defensive tackle Caden Curry on Wednesday and the top player in the state of Indiana was surprised by the offer

JP-Priester

by

96Tigress

Year Off Made Galloway Better Player

Before the Clemson Tigers’ matchup against Ohio State to open the College Football Playoff last month, sophomore tight end Braden Galloway hadn’t laced up his Nikes for a snap since October 2018.

Zach Lentz

by

JP-Priester

In His Own Words: Job Security Still a concern for Swinney

In this episode of "In His Own Words," Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney recalls why after five trips to the College Football Playoff and two national championships, he is still worried about keeping his job.

Zach Lentz

by

ChristopherHall

5 Things Learned in Clemson Fall Camp

WIth Clemson's fall camp wrapping up, it's a good time to look back at five key storylines that have played out since the Tigers began practice on Aug. 6.

Brad Senkiw

by

JP-Priester