How Did All Clemson Staff Vote on ACC Standings?
Zach Lentz
Atlantic Division
1 Clemson
2 NC State
3 Wake Forest
4 Louisville
5 Florida State
6 Boston College
7 Syracuse
Coastal Division
1 Miami (FL)
2 Pittsburgh
3 North Carolina
4 Virginia Tech
5 Georgia Tech
6 Virginia
7 Duke
ACC Champion
Clemson
Brad Senkiw
Atlantic Division
1. Clemson
2. NC State
3. Wake Forest
4. Boston College
5. Louisville
6. Florida State
7. Syracuse
Coastal Division
1. North Carolina
2. Pittsburgh
3. Virginia
4. Miami
5. Virginia Tech
6. Georgia Tech
7. Duke
ACC Champion:
Clemson
Will Vandervort
Atlantic Division
1. Clemson
2. NC State
3. Wake Forest
4. Florida State
5. Boston College
6. Louisville
7. Syracuse
Coastal Division
1. Pitt
2. Miami
3. North Carolina
4. Virginia
5. Virginia Tech
6. Duke
7. Georgia Tech
ACC Champion
Clemson
Jason Priester
Atlantic
1. Clemson
2. NCST
3. Wake Forest
4. FSU
5. Louisville
6. BC
7. Syracuse
Coastal
1. Miami
2. Pitt
3. UNC
4. UVA
5. Va Tech
6. Ga Tech
7. Duke
ACC Champion
Clemson
