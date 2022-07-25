How Did All Clemson Staff Vote on ACC Standings?

Zach Lentz

Atlantic Division

1 Clemson

2 NC State

3 Wake Forest

4 Louisville

5 Florida State

6 Boston College

7 Syracuse

Coastal Division

1 Miami (FL)

2 Pittsburgh

3 North Carolina

4 Virginia Tech

5 Georgia Tech

6 Virginia

7 Duke



ACC Champion

Clemson

Brad Senkiw

Atlantic Division

1. Clemson

2. NC State

3. Wake Forest

4. Boston College

5. Louisville

6. Florida State

7. Syracuse

Coastal Division

1. North Carolina

2. Pittsburgh

3. Virginia

4. Miami

5. Virginia Tech

6. Georgia Tech

7. Duke

ACC Champion:

Clemson

Will Vandervort

Atlantic Division

1. Clemson

2. NC State

3. Wake Forest

4. Florida State

5. Boston College

6. Louisville

7. Syracuse





Coastal Division

1. Pitt

2. Miami

3. North Carolina

4. Virginia

5. Virginia Tech

6. Duke

7. Georgia Tech



ACC Champion

Clemson

Jason Priester

Atlantic

1. Clemson

2. NCST

3. Wake Forest

4. FSU

5. Louisville

6. BC

7. Syracuse

Coastal

1. Miami

2. Pitt

3. UNC

4. UVA

5. Va Tech

6. Ga Tech

7. Duke

ACC Champion

Clemson

