How Did All Clemson Staff Vote on ACC Standings?

The time has come to see how the staff of ALL Clemson has the ACC shaking out in 2022.
Zach Lentz

Atlantic Division
1 Clemson
2 NC State
3 Wake Forest
4 Louisville
5 Florida State
6 Boston College
7 Syracuse

Coastal Division
1 Miami (FL)
2 Pittsburgh
3 North Carolina
4 Virginia Tech
5 Georgia Tech
6 Virginia
7 Duke

ACC Champion
Clemson 

Brad Senkiw 

Atlantic Division
1. Clemson
2. NC State
3. Wake Forest
4. Boston College
5. Louisville
6. Florida State
7. Syracuse

Coastal Division
1. North Carolina
2. Pittsburgh
3. Virginia
4. Miami
5. Virginia Tech
6. Georgia Tech
7. Duke

ACC Champion:
Clemson

Will Vandervort

Atlantic Division

1. Clemson
2. NC State
3. Wake Forest
4. Florida State
5. Boston College
6. Louisville
7. Syracuse

Coastal Division
1. Pitt
2. Miami
3. North Carolina
4. Virginia
5. Virginia Tech
6. Duke
7. Georgia Tech

ACC Champion
Clemson

Jason Priester 

Atlantic
1. Clemson
2. NCST
3. Wake Forest
4. FSU
5. Louisville
6. BC
7. Syracuse

Coastal
1. Miami
2. Pitt
3. UNC
4. UVA
5. Va Tech
6. Ga Tech
7. Duke

ACC Champion
Clemson

