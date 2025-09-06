Injury Report Ahead of the Clemson Tigers' Contest Against Troy
The No. 8 Clemson Tigers will face Troy at 3:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium and the team will be without some key starters ahead of the contest.
Earlier on Saturday, wide receiver Antonio Williams will be out for the team’s contest, still nursing a left hamstring injury from last week’s loss to LSU. The redshirt junior is not warming up and will look to be back next weekend against Georgia Tech.
Safety Khalil Barnes also missed last weekend’s game due to a hamstring injury and is not expected to play today against Troy. Head coach Dabo Swinney said earlier this week that he would be “day-to-day”, but he will look to be back next weekend in Atlanta.
Barnes has been fighting injuries since the team’s fall camp and aggravated the injury in the second quarter of Clemson’s first game of 2025. Safeties Ronan Hanafin, Ricardo Jones and Kylon Griffin will look to lead the safeties room against the Trojans.
Offensive lineman Tristan Leigh is also not expected to play. Sophomore Elyjah Thurmon took over Leigh’s spot at left tackle when he did not play last season, and that looks to be what the personnel will look like on that side of the line.
Offensive tackle Walker Parks was “available to play” last weekend and was suited, but he did not see the field last Saturday night. He is off the injury list today and looks to provide an impact to the line while Leigh is out.
Clemson will look to remain healthy this afternoon ahead of beginning ACC play next weekend against Georgia Tech. It will be the team’s first away game of the season.