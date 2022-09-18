Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence Starts Perfect Against Colts
Former Clemson standout and Jacksonville Jaguars starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence completed all eight of his passes on the team's first offensive possession of the game.
Lawrence capped the drive with a 10-yard touchdown pass to Christian Kirk to put the Jaguars up 7-0 in the first quarter.
