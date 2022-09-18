Skip to main content
Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence Starts Perfect Against Colts

© Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Unio / USA TODAY NETWORK

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence Starts Perfect Against Colts

Watch former Clemson standout Trevor Lawrence toss a 10-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter for the Jacksonville Jaguars.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Former Clemson standout and Jacksonville Jaguars starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence completed all eight of his passes on the team's first offensive possession of the game. 

Lawrence capped the drive with a 10-yard touchdown pass to Christian Kirk to put the Jaguars up 7-0 in the first quarter. 

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

USATSI_19070933_168387971_lowres
Play

What We Learned About Clemson in 48-20 Win Over Louisiana Tech

Clemson's best offensive weapon, defensive issues and passing game improvements were all on display in Week 3.

Will Shipley

Shipley, Clemson Running Game was All Smiles

When Will Shipley breaks into the open field, there is nothing he enjoys more.

Will Shipley

Ups and Downs: Clemson Uses Strong Second Half to Pull Away From Louisiana Tech

No. 5 Clemson knocked off Louisiana Tech 48-20 on Saturday night to imrpove to 3-0 on the season.

In This Article (2)

Clemson Tigers
Clemson Tigers
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars

More Clemson

USATSI_19070933_168387971_lowres
Football

What We Learned About Clemson in 48-20 Win Over Louisiana Tech

By Brad Senkiw
Will Shipley
Football

Shipley, Clemson Running Game was All Smiles

By Will Vandervort
Will Shipley
Football

Ups and Downs: Clemson Uses Strong Second Half to Pull Away From Louisiana Tech

By JP Priester
IMG_5116
Football

Dabo Swinney Updates Injuries

By Zach Lentz
IMG_5591
Football

Shipley Runs Wild, Defense Forces 4 Turnovers as Clemson Beats Louisiana Tech, 48-20

By Brad Senkiw
IMG_5412
Football

Halftime Analysis: Clemson vs. Louisiana Tech

By Zach Lentz
Will Shipley
Football

Clemson's Will Shipley Adds to Touchdown Total

By Brad Senkiw
IMG_3981
Football

Clemson Roster Update: Tigers Without Several Defensive Starters vs. Louisiana Tech

By Brad Senkiw