Jeff Scott Expected to Leave Clemson for USF; Meeting Scheduled for 10 a.m Monday

For the first time since the final game of the 2014 season, it appears that Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney will face the challenge of replacing an offensive coordinator.

Sources confirmed to Clemson Maven/Sports Illustrated on Sunday night that co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott will accept the head coaching job at USF, barring a last-minute change. A meeting has been scheduled in Tampa at 10 a.m. ET with Bulls players and staff to announce Scott as the fifth head coach in program history.

Scott is expected to stay with the Tigers through the postseason.

Known as an elite recruiter, Scott was a finalist for the 2018 Broyles Award as one of the nation’s top assistant coaches. He was named by Rivals as one of the 25 best recruiters in the college football in 2015 and as ACC Recruiter of the Year by 247Sports in 2018.

He helped develop a number of talented wide receivers at Clemson, including NFL first-round picks DeAndre Hopkins, Mike Williams and Sammy Watkins. Under his tutelage, the Tigers’ offense has topped 4,000 yards passing and 3,000 yards rushing twice in the past five seasons (2015 and 2018).

In 2015, Scott was named one of the Top 25 recruiters in the nation and ACC Recruiter of the Year by Rivals. His receivers helped Clemson produce the fifth 4,000-yard passing season in school history in 2018. The 2018 season joined the 2015 campaign as the only seasons in school history featuring both 4,000 passing yards and 3,000 rushing yards.

Swinney, according to sources, already had a contingency plan ready in the event one of his coordinators left the program. That plan likely involves moving quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter to the co-coordinator role vacated by Scott, and possibly promoting senior offensive analyst Kyle Richardson to become the Tigers' 10th full-time assistant.

Streeter is no stranger to the duties of offensive coordinator. Six of the seven teams he worked with as an offensive coordinator between the 2008-14 seasons finished the year in the top 25 of the FCS poll. That included the 2014 Richmond team that entered the FCS playoffs ranked No. 16 in the nation. Five of the last eight teams were conference champions or co-champions, and Clemson has finished in the top two in each of his three seasons.

Streeter guided Richmond to a top-20 finish in passing offense each season from 2012-14. That included a 314-yard average, eighth-best in the nation, in 2014. The Spiders also averaged 461 yards per game, 19th-most in the nation, and were second in third-down conversion percentage (51.6) and third in first downs (332).

Scott is expected to take his father Brad with him to serve in an advisory capacity.

Brad Scott, a USF graduate, is in his 21st year with the program, including his ninth as an assistant athletic director. He moved into administration in 2011 after 12 years as an assistant coach from 1999-10. His 12-year tenure, which included supervising the offensive line, is tied for the ninth longest for an assistant coach in the program’s history.

The elder Scott works primarily with the football program in various administrative duties, but he has department wide responsibilities when it comes to serving as a liaison between Clemson and high schools in securing documents needed to gain admission.