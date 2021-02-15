FootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballOlympic SportsMessage BoardSI.com
Jordan Palmer Talks About His Experience Working With Trevor Lawrence

Jordan Palmer praised Trevor Lawrence after his performance at his pro day.
Trevor Lawrence worked with renowned quarterback coach Jordan Palmer leading up to his pro day. On Friday, Palmer appeared on "The Rich Eisen Show" to talk about Lawrence's performance at the event. Palmer focused on the fact that Lawrence decided to have a pro day despite the short notice. 

"I think a big takeaway from today is if anybody could have said no to this, it's him," Palmer said, "and he didn't, he showed up, spun it, and didn't let any of that stuff bother him." 

Palmer continued to claim that Lawrence is the best player in the upcoming NFL draft.

Palmer and Lawrence put together a good plan to show off Lawrence's ability throughout the day. 

"We just wanted to show that, hey, here's all the different play-action footwork that any system would ask you to do," Palmer explained. Lawrence was impressive throughout the workout and showed why he is considered the top player entering the NFL this year.

Lawrence worked with Palmer over the last month to prepare for his transition into the NFL. However, their workouts ended early, when they revealed that Lawrence has an injury to his non-throwing shoulder. Doctors diagnosed the injury as a torn labrum that will require surgery. 

"There's just a lot of different changes," Palmer said about Lawrence's short training period, "between the new footwork, kind of cramming it in there, and only a couple weeks throwing." 

Despite the challenges, Lawrence is confident in his ability to rehab and return to training soon. 

