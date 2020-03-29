AllClemson
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Men's Basketball

Jordan Williams Looking To Apply Lessons Learned From 2019 in 2020

Connor Watson

Clemson defensive lineman Jordan Williams is looking to turn 2019 into a positive in 2020.

The redshirt junior defensive tackle recorded 22 total tackles in 15 games, but he found himself playing behind an instant impact player in freshman Tyler Davis.

Even with the standout season from Davis, Williams was still able to receive valuable playing time last season to improve himself mentally and physically.

“Last year, I had to take on a different kind of role as more of a coach than a student of the game, essentially, and watch more...look at it from a different angle," Williams said. "Now that I was able to look at those things and adjust to it during last season, I'm able to play with more knowledge go into this spring and focus on the little things that I felt kept me from being a better player."

Williams is ready to make a name for himself this upcoming season. He's put his time in the weight room, film sessions, and just listening to defensive coordinator Brent Venables. 

"I'm just focusing a lot on the little things, the things I struggle with the most, and it's been something that I'm taking time to get used to," Williams said during spring practice. "But I'll just keep working at it each day and trying to get better at something different.”

That was before Clemson's spring practice season was cut short, but Williams felt like he was getting the kind of work that he needed.

The Clemson D-Line is one of the most prestigious positional groups in the nation, with several top-line recruits making their way to Tiger Town, but Williams sees his competition as a way to get better.

“It's the spring and I'm practicing, so it feels good to be able to get back to the technical things, as opposed to just getting in there and just nonstop, like how it is in camp,” Williams said. “It's going pretty good." 


Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tigers Continue Hitting Books Despite Unusual Circumstances

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is still stressing academics, despite the unusual circumstances the program is faced with currently.

JP-Priester

Swinney Sets Record Straight On Social Media Ban

Right or wrong, Dabo Swinney has taken his share of criticism over the years concerning the teams social media ban.

JP-Priester

by

pappasug

Clemson Basketball Flashback: Sharone Wright

Two-time All-ACC player, 1993 All-ACC tournament player, and sixth overall pick in the 1994 NBA draft, Sharone Wright cemented himself in Clemson history as a solid big man and one of the best players in program history.

Connor Watson

Oddsmakers: Clemson Is Overwhelming 'Tiger King' of ACC

According to Sportsbetting.ag, Clemson is a -600 favorite to win the ACC championship over the likes of Miami, North Carolina and Virginia Tech. The Tigers are a bigger favorite this year than the past two years combined and dwarf other conference favorites like Ohio State and Alabama.

Brad Senkiw

Has Trevor Lawrence Played His Final Game At Clemson?

In the even that there is no college football in 2020, Clemson fans may have to come to grips with the fact that they have watched quarterback Trevor Lawrence play his final game in a Tiger uniform.

Zach Lentz

by

Bostonfan1967

Clemson's 'Greatest Performance' Set for Radio Rebroadcast

Clemson men's basketball's 84-53 win over Auburn in the 2018 NCAA tournament kicks off a series of memorable replays from the last few seasons in Clemson athletics to be broadcast by the Clemson Tigers Network for the next 15 Saturdays.

Brad Senkiw

Frank Ladson Looking To Make His Mark As A Sophomore

As a sophomore, Frank Ladson is looking to make an impact on the Clemson offense

JP-Priester

Swinney 'Thankful' For Clemson's Spring Work

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney liked the improvement he saw during the Tigers' nine spring practices, and he's "thankful" that his team got that much work done before the COVID-19 outbreak shut down the spring season.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson No. 1 in USA Today Rankings; Favorite to Return to CFP

The Clemson Tigers only had nine practices this spring, but that did not stop USA Today from naming the Tigers as their top team in their post-spring rankings.

Zach Lentz

Clemson Tigers commit Jeremiah Trotter, Jr., in running for SI All-American

The Clemson Tigers have experienced unprecedented success in recent years on the recruiting trail. That success has continued into the 2021 season with the commitment of Jeremiah Trotter Jr.

Zach Lentz