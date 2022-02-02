Losman Leaving Dabo Swinney's Staff for Oklahoma

JP Losman is leaving Clemson to join Brent Venables at Oklahoma, Clemson SI has confirmed.

According to ESPN, Losman is moving into player personnel and administration role with the Sooners. The former NFL quarterback from Tulane has worked with the Clemson offense since he was a student intern in 2017. Losman moved into a full-time analyst role in 2019 and became the senior offensive analyst in 2020.

He worked with No. 1 overall NFL draft pick Trevor Lawrence and helped an offense that ranked among the best in the nation in scoring in 2019 and 2020.

Prior to working at Clemson, Losman spent seven seasons in the NFL, including five with the Buffalo Bills. He also spent time with the Raiders and Dolphins and the Las Vegas Locomotives of the UFL.

Venables left Clemson in December to take his first head coaching position and has snagged several Dabo Swinney staffers to join the new OU staff. Todd Bates, Miguel Chavis and Thad Turnipseed also left the Tigers to take positions with the Sooners.

This will be the second offensive analyst that Swinney has had to replace after Kyle Richardson was promoted from his off-field role to tight ends coach and passing game coordinator.

-- Will Vandervort contributed to this report.

