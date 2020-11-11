SI.com
AllClemson
Postgame Tweet Puts Clemson Loss In Perspective for K.J. Henry

Travis Boland

As Notre Dame students and fans were making their way to the playing to celebrate its teams 47-40 victory over top-ranked Clemson, the Tigers were making their way to the locker room.

Shortly after the game concluded, Clemson defensive end K.J. Henry put out a tweet that simply read... To GOD be the GLORY.

Henry explained what the tweet meant during a Zoom meeting with the media Monday.

"We all take losses differently, just what was on my heart was God is still the one to praise and that was on my heart I wanted to share it with the world," Henry said. "Being part of such a successful program, the fans and ourselves felt like the world was over. In the course of an entire pandemic, I just felt like I would be a fool to really think that. There's a lot worse things going on than a Clemson loss."

Henry said the loss is never something the team wants, and the Tigers will work to fix things as they have two weeks to prepare for a trip to Tallahassee to face Florida State.

"I wanted to put (the tweet) out there to take grasp of the bigger picture," Henry said. "We'll be okay. We learned a lot from our game this past weekend now we have to get better and grow from it. I think that was my thought."

Henry said the team has taken on the mentality of their head coach, Dabo Swinney, and have flipped the page from Saturday's loss.

"It's definitely a Band-Aid that was hard to rip off, but it's one of those things that in the rearview mirror," Henry said. "There's some pain because no one loves losing, and it's not something we're used to. But, at the same time we're focused on what's next."

Clemson's last regular-season loss was at Syracuse during the 2017 season. The Tigers have lost back-to-back games since 2011 when they lost to N.C. State and South Carolina to close out the regular season.

Football

