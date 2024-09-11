Kansas City Chiefs Predicted To Land Major Clemson Tigers Star
The Clemson Tigers have quite a bit of talent on their roster, but there aren't a ton of players being projected as potential top draft picks in the 2025 NFL draft.
However, there is one player who is trending in that direction.
Barrett Carter has become the leader of the team's defense. He is a playmaker and one of the most consistent linebackers in the nation.
Now, he's starting to receive the hype he deserves from the media.
CBS Sports recently released a new mock draft in which Carter was taken with the final pick in the first round. Of course, the Kansas City Chiefs were the team projected to have that pick.
"The Chiefs add more speed and pure athleticism to the linebacker room with the Clemson star."
Carter hasn't put up great numbers through the first two games of the season. He has just three tackles with no other stats to note.
However, back in 2023, he was an absolute superstar for Clemson. Carter ended up totaling 62 tackles, 3.5 sacks, an interception, and five defended passes.
Those numbers show why he's starting to receive some first-round pick hype.
NFL Draft Buzz provided a brief breakdown of Carter's game. They view him as a high-upside linebacker at the next level.
"Barrett Carter projects as a high-upside, three-down linebacker in the NFL. His sideline-to-sideline range and coverage skills fit the mold of the modern linebacker. In sub-packages, Carter can match up with tight ends and running backs, while his blitzing ability adds another dimension to his game. His instincts in zone coverage and route recognition should translate well to the next level."
Joining the Chiefs would be a perfect scenario for Carter. He would instantly be on a Super Bowl contender and within a very good defensive scheme run by Steve Spagnuolo.
His full skill-set would be utilized and he would be put into positions to succeed. It would be the best possible outcome he could have.
All of that being said, the 2025 NFL draft is a long time from now, so a lot could change.
However, if Carter keeps playing at a high level, he has a very good chance to play his way into the first round.
Don't be surprised if Kansas City is one of the teams with interest in him when the 2025 draft comes.