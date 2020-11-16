Mullen Collapses Against Broncos

Former Clemson defensive back Trayvon Mullen collapsed after a first quarter hit against Denver.

Mullen collided with Broncos tight end Noah Fant. He initially stayed on his feet before grapping his head on his way to the turf.

After an examination, Mullen returned to the game and finished with six total tackles to help lead the Las Vegas Raiders to a 37-12 win over Denver.

Mullen returned to practice this week after missing last week's game against the Los Angeles Chargers with a hamstring injury.