Lawrence Says What Everyone is Thinking; Swinney Offered to Stay and Play

Zach Lentz

The Clemson Tigers game against the Florida State Seminoles was postponed Saturday morning with a very ambiguous statement by the ACC.

The statement read: "The postponement follows this morning’s game conference call at which time both teams’ medical personnel were unable to mutually agree on moving forward with the game. Both teams continue to adhere to the minimum outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report, which is available on theACC.com."

In the midst of a pandemic, cancellations and postponements have become the norm for the 2020 season, however, this one is different.

By accounts from multiple sources, the Clemson program was ready to play this morning when Florida State, a team that has been hit hard by opt-outs and injuries, chose not to play under the guise of COVID-19. 

These sources were confirmed by quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who tweeted, in response to a comment, that was since deleted, he "wished" it was about the pandemic.

Head coach Dabo Swinney, who was beyond upset at the decision by FSU to not play the game, offered to allow the Seminoles to retest their players and Clemson players while offering to play the game later Saturday night, Sunday, or even as late as Monday. FSU refused those options.

