Live Blog: Clemson-Miami
GAMEDAY TIMELINE
- Memorial Stadium – Clemson, S.C.
- 3:30 p.m.: Kickoff
- Watch via ESPN or ESPN App (Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky, Kris Budden)
- Live Stats
- Listen: Clemson Athletic Network (Don Munson, Tim Bourret & Reggie Merriweather)
- Game Notes: Clemson vs Miami > 2022 Clemson Football Media Guide > 2022 Clemson Football Media Supplement
Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!
Get your Tiger tickets from SI Tickets HERE
Do us a HUGE favor and like, subscribe and follow us on social media:
What We Learned From Clemson's Win Over Miami
Clemson remains in the playoff hunt. Plus, thoughts on the offense and defense coming out of a 40-10 win over Miami.
Jeremiah Trotter Jr. Settles in as Clemson's Defensive QB, Playmaker
Clemson's middle linebacker helps shut Miami down and lead a turnaround on defense since the Notre Dame loss.
Odds and Ends: Clemson Begins Rivalry Week as 2 TD Favorite Over Gamecocks
The Clemson Tigers are a double-digit favorite over rival South Carolina Gamecocks for the seventh consecutive season.
►LIKE us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/allclemson
►SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllClemson
►FOLLOW All Clemson on Twitter:https://twitter.com/All_Clemson
More on All Clemson: https://www.si.com/college/clemson/