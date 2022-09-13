Live Updates: Dabo Swinney Week 3 Press Conference
CLEMSON—Clemson is coming off a 35-12 win against Furman in Death Valley in the Tigers' home opener. It marked the 35th consecutive game in which the Tigers have walked out of Memorial Stadium victorious, tying the 2006-11 Boise State Broncos for the 14th-longest home winning streak in FBS history. Clemson’s streak is only the 15th home winning streak of 35 games or more in FBS history and is two games shy of the ACC record (Florida State, 37 from 1992-2001).
Follow along below for updates:
Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!
2024 LB Sammy Brown Sees Little of Himself In Clemson DC Wes Goodwin
2024 LB Sammy Brown, one of the top overall players in the next recruiting cycle, was on hand for the Tigers win over Furman and All Clemson caught up with the future SI All-American candidate to talk about the visit.
Clemson WR Adam Randall Debuts on Tigers' Week 3 Depth Chart
Adam Randall pops up on Clemson's depth chart for Louisiana Tech game, and freshman receiver could make an impact as early as Saturday.
Uiagalelei Striving for Perfection
DJ Uiagalelei has shown dramatic improvements in Clemson's 2-0 start, but the junior quarterback has lofty expectations for himself and he has yet come close to meeting them.