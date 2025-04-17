Longtime Clemson Football Staff Member Will Step Down After 2025 Season
Coming off Clemson's return to the College Football Playoff, head coach Dabo Swinney decided to make some alterations to his staff and how the program operates in general.
Swinney fired previous defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin and hired Tom Allen away from Penn State, hoping this change would propel the Tigers back to the top of the sport.
He also was active in the transfer portal, adding position players for the first time in his tenure.
Swinney is also now aware of another staff change he'll have to make after the 2025 season.
According to Jon Blau of The Post and Courier, Clemson's director of strength and conditioning, Joey Batson, has informed the team that he will step down at the end of the upcoming campaign.
This will be the 29th year he's held that role with the Tigers.
Batson has a decorated past, having been a football player for The Citadel before transferring to Newberry College. Upon graduation, he earned his Master's degree in education from Clemson and began competitive weight training, achieving a national ranking at one point during his career.
He was a graduate assistant in Clemson's strength and conditioning department from 1985-88 before becoming the first full-time director of strength training at Furman University.
Since Batson returned to Clemson, he has served under three head coaches, a testament to what he brought to the program.
This will be a major loss for the Tigers and Swinney.
Batson is one of the most well-respected strength coaches in the country, having pioneered multiple strength training and conditioning techniques, while also being an incredible teacher that has allowed multiple former assistants of his to become directors for other schools.
Who Clemson might go after to backfill his upcoming opening isn't clear right now.