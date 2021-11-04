Louisville Looking for Program Changing Win Over Clemson

Scott Satterfield sees a huge opportunity for his Louisville team this weekend.

The Cardinals (4-4, 2-3) have never beaten Clemson (5-3, 4-2). The Tigers are 6-0 all-time against Louisville, and head coach Scott Satterfield sees this weekend's home matchup with Clemson as a chance for his program to pick up a signature win over a national brand.

“It would be awesome to get a win," Satterfield said. "It's a team, as I mentioned, that's won national championships, played for it a bunch of times, and basically just run through the ACC over the last seven or eight years and have not lost very many games. And to be able to beat a team like that this year would be incredible."

The Tigers enter the contest having faced their share of struggles on the offensive side of the ball. Having already dropped three games, Clemson is already out of playoff contention and their hopes of a seventh straight trip to the ACC Championship Game are on life support.

However, despite the Tigers being down, Satterfield knows what a potential win this weekend could do for his program.

"It would be great for our program; it would be great for our guys," Satterfield said. "They are a brand that everybody knows throughout the country, and if comes across the ticker that Louisville won the game then that's huge in a lot of aspects, not only just for the win purposes but also for the program moving forward in recruiting and all of those aspects that are part of the program so it would obviously be a huge win for us.”

With that in mind, the head coach is hoping that the fans will come out in droves to support his team.

"That's a huge difference in the game," Satterfield said. "That's what a home-field advantage can do for you, and we need to have it. We need to have our fans to be here, to be loud, to be all engaged into the game and it can be, we certainly can be that here, we've been that way here."

The Cardinals come in having faced their own share of adversity this season. Louisville has lost three of their past four games, with their most recent coming on the road at NC State 28-13. Despite the struggles, Satterfield maintains the Cardinals will be highly motivated and that the message to his team this week is simple.

“I think this week the message is that we have an outstanding program coming in here and that we have an opportunity to beat them on our own home field," Satterfield said. "To play a team like Clemson with all the tradition and history with what they have been able to accomplish over the last decade is a huge opportunity. I have a ton of respect for them, and it has become a national brand. It would be a huge notch in your belt to be able to beat them"

"So that is a ton of motivation right there to get ready for this week. Our guys are fired up and they are excited. We were obviously disappointed on Sunday coming back from the loss, but we encouraged with the fact that we still got a good football team and that we are ready to go play and get this win against Clemson.”

