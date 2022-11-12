Skip to main content
Louisville QB Does Not Start Third Quarter

Louisville QB Does Not Start Third Quarter

CLEMSON, S.C. -- Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham did not start the third quarter for the Cardinals.

All Clemson learned from sources that Cunningham was seen outside the Louisville locker room just before the start of the second half waiting receive an X-Ray. Clemson led 17-7 at halftime.

All-Clemson was told Cunningham was in extreme pain as he waited outside the locker romm. The status for his return is uncertain at this time.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

IMG_8359
Play

Watch: Will Shipley Hurdles a Defender on His Way to the Endzone

Clemson RB Will Shipley hurdles a defender before finding the endzone to extend the Tigers' lead to 24-7.

USATSI_19137695_168387971_lowres

Clemson Roster Update: Tigers Down a Starting Offensive Lineman; Updated Unavailability List

Not only will No. 10 Clemson miss Trenton Simpson against Louisville, but the Tigers will be without their starting offensive right guard. There a couple of others out as well.

USATSI_19286479_168387971_lowres

Sources: Clemson's Leading Tackler Out vs. Louisville

All Clemson has learned that a starting linebacker will miss today's 3:30 p.m. game against Louisville.

Cunningham re-injured his left hand on the last play of the second quarter, as tried to score on a 26-yard run. His longest of the afternoon.

The quarterback was questionable to play, but had his hand severely wrapped and was wearing a protective glove.  

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

In This Article (2)

Louisville Cardinals
Louisville Cardinals
Clemson Tigers
Clemson Tigers

More Clemson

IMG_8359
Football

Watch: Will Shipley Hurdles a Defender on His Way to the Endzone

By Zach Lentz
USATSI_19137695_168387971_lowres
Football

Clemson Roster Update: Tigers Down a Starting Offensive Lineman; Updated Unavailability List

By Brad Senkiw
USATSI_19286479_168387971_lowres
Football

Sources: Clemson's Leading Tackler Out vs. Louisville

By Brad Senkiw
IMG_7173
Football

Clemson-Louisville Fourth-Highest Ticket in College Football

By Zach Lentz
USATSI_19165893_168387971_lowres
Football

Odds and Ends: Can Clemson Be Trusted to Cover vs. Louisville at Home?

By Brad Senkiw
Clemson Basketball
Men's Basketball

Late Shot Lifts South Carolina to Win Over Clemson

By JP Priester
IMG_7318
Football

CFP Path: How Does Clemson Get Back in the Hunt?

By Brad Senkiw
USATSI_17122019_168387971_lowres
Football

Louisville at Clemson: 5 Things to Watch For

By JP Priester