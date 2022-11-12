Louisville QB Does Not Start Third Quarter

CLEMSON, S.C. -- Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham did not start the third quarter for the Cardinals.

All Clemson learned from sources that Cunningham was seen outside the Louisville locker room just before the start of the second half waiting receive an X-Ray. Clemson led 17-7 at halftime.

All-Clemson was told Cunningham was in extreme pain as he waited outside the locker romm. The status for his return is uncertain at this time.

Cunningham re-injured his left hand on the last play of the second quarter, as tried to score on a 26-yard run. His longest of the afternoon.

The quarterback was questionable to play, but had his hand severely wrapped and was wearing a protective glove.

