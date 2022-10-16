Skip to main content
Michigan Leaps Clemson Again in AP Poll

© Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK

Clemson's return to No. 4 in the AP Top 25 Poll lasted just one week.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

After getting their preseason ranking back from Michigan after a win over Boston College in Week 6, the Tigers were once again jumped by the Wolverines after Week 7. 

Michigan (7-0) is coming off an emphatic 41-17 victory over then-No. 10 Penn State on Saturday. 

Clemson (7-0, 5-0 ACC) moved down one spot to No. 5 following a 34-28 win on the road over Florida State. The Tigers take on undefeated No. 14 Syracuse, which jumped four spots this week, at Memorial Stadium on Oct. 22 at noon. 

Here's a look at the entire AP poll:

1. Georgia 

2. Ohio State

3. Tennessee 

4. Michigan 

5. Clemson 

6. Alabama 

7. Ole Miss 

8. TCU 

9. UCLA  

10. Oregon 

11. Oklahoma State

12. USC 

13. Wake 

14. Syracuse 

15. Utah 

16. Penn State

17. Kansas State

18. Illinois 

19. Kentucky 

20. Texas 

21. Cincinnati

22. North Carolina 

23. NC State 

24. Mississippi State 

25. Tulane

Others receiving votes: Purdue 95, LSU 87, UCF 13, South Carolina 13, Kansas 12, James Madison 6, Oregon State 6, Maryland 5, South Alabama 4, Liberty 2, Arkansas 1, Minnesota 1, Florida State 1

