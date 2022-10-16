Michigan Leaps Clemson Again in AP Poll

Clemson's return to No. 4 in the AP Top 25 Poll lasted just one week.

After getting their preseason ranking back from Michigan after a win over Boston College in Week 6, the Tigers were once again jumped by the Wolverines after Week 7.

Michigan (7-0) is coming off an emphatic 41-17 victory over then-No. 10 Penn State on Saturday.

Clemson (7-0, 5-0 ACC) moved down one spot to No. 5 following a 34-28 win on the road over Florida State. The Tigers take on undefeated No. 14 Syracuse, which jumped four spots this week, at Memorial Stadium on Oct. 22 at noon.

Here's a look at the entire AP poll:

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

3. Tennessee

4. Michigan

5. Clemson

6. Alabama

7. Ole Miss

8. TCU

9. UCLA

10. Oregon

11. Oklahoma State

12. USC

13. Wake

14. Syracuse

15. Utah

16. Penn State

17. Kansas State

18. Illinois

19. Kentucky

20. Texas

21. Cincinnati

22. North Carolina

23. NC State

24. Mississippi State

25. Tulane

Others receiving votes: Purdue 95, LSU 87, UCF 13, South Carolina 13, Kansas 12, James Madison 6, Oregon State 6, Maryland 5, South Alabama 4, Liberty 2, Arkansas 1, Minnesota 1, Florida State 1

