Michigan Leaps Clemson Again in AP Poll
Clemson's return to No. 4 in the AP Top 25 Poll lasted just one week.
After getting their preseason ranking back from Michigan after a win over Boston College in Week 6, the Tigers were once again jumped by the Wolverines after Week 7.
Michigan (7-0) is coming off an emphatic 41-17 victory over then-No. 10 Penn State on Saturday.
Clemson (7-0, 5-0 ACC) moved down one spot to No. 5 following a 34-28 win on the road over Florida State. The Tigers take on undefeated No. 14 Syracuse, which jumped four spots this week, at Memorial Stadium on Oct. 22 at noon.
Here's a look at the entire AP poll:
1. Georgia
2. Ohio State
3. Tennessee
4. Michigan
5. Clemson
6. Alabama
7. Ole Miss
8. TCU
9. UCLA
10. Oregon
11. Oklahoma State
12. USC
Odds and Ends: Early Line Has Clemson Favored Big Over Syracuse
No. 4 Clemson opens as a nearly two-touchdown favorite in a battle of unbeaten teams with Syracuse, which has had the upper hand against the spread in the recent series.
What We Learned From Clemson's 'Don't Care How' Win at FSU
No. 4 Clemson showed a perimeter game on offense, what special teams can do to impact a game and what happens when the foot comes off the gas in its fourth ACC road victory of the season.
Clemson Defense Crashes Before it Reaches Destination
To get his team’s attention from time-to-time, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney will give out some random statistics.
13. Wake
14. Syracuse
15. Utah
16. Penn State
17. Kansas State
18. Illinois
19. Kentucky
20. Texas
21. Cincinnati
22. North Carolina
23. NC State
24. Mississippi State
25. Tulane
Others receiving votes: Purdue 95, LSU 87, UCF 13, South Carolina 13, Kansas 12, James Madison 6, Oregon State 6, Maryland 5, South Alabama 4, Liberty 2, Arkansas 1, Minnesota 1, Florida State 1
