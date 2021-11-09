More Attrition Leaves Swinney, Clemson's Offensive Line in Tough Situation

With Dabo Swinney's announcement Tuesday that offensive lineman Paul Tchio has entered the NCAA transfer portal, Clemson turned to the scout team for extra bodies.

Attrition is something Dabo Swinney is getting used to. Even to the point that Clemson head coach isn't surprised that offensive lineman Paul Tchio entered the transfer portal this week and leaves an already thin position in a rougher spot.

"Nothing catches me off-guard in 2021," Swinney said after announcing the news Tuesday. "Nothing surprises me. Absolutely nothing. Absolutely zero. It's just the world we're in."

He isn't wrong on that. The NCAA transfer portal has created dilemmas for coaches all over the country. With the one-time transfer rule in full effect, players don't have to sit out a season, so they'll up and leave, even with three games left, for an early jump on a shot elsewhere.

It sounds like that's the case with Tchio, who joined Lyn-J Dixon, Michel Dukes and Joseph as Tigers to enter the portal since the 2021 season began.

"Different opportunity," Swinney said when asked if the departure was related to a lack of playing time. "That's what we've got in college football. Go somewhere else in January. It is what it is. Keep moving."

That's all Clemson can do now, but how big a loss is this? Tchio was struggling to fit into the Tigers' offensive line rotation anyway, even with injuries. The sophomore guard has played one snap in the last four games. That came against Florida State, and after he lost his one battle, he lost his playing time. He didn't see the field at Pitt or Louisville.

For the season, Tchio has played in five games and made one start. He saw six snaps against Boston College, before not playing the next two games. His season-high for reps was 42 in the double-overtime loss at NC State.

However, it's still a tough situation for a position group that's struggled with continuity and chemistry, as well as execution, for much of 2021. Veteran guard Matt Bockhorst, who began the season at center, is out for the season with an ACL tear. Starting right guard Will Putnam is dealing with a foot injury that will "most likely" keep him out of Saturday's game against UConn, Swinney said Tuesday.

Clemson, who still has Jordan McFadden, Maston Trotter, Marcus Tate and Walker Parks healthy, has had six different offensive line combinations start nine games.

"We can't ship anybody in here right now," Swinney said. "We've got our starters. Putnam, we'll eventually get him back."

Tchio's departure forced Swinney to move a few young players from the scout team to the two-deep roster so they have enough numbers to practice and go into a game with each week.

"Trent (Howard), Mitchell (Mayes) and (Bryn) Tucker are the three guys that have kind of been repping all year," Swinney said. "We've moved Tristan (Leigh) and Ryan (Linthicum). They aren't in danger of losing their redshirt. We brought them up from the scouts yesterday. They've been in power hour grinding in the weight room and on the scout team all fall.

"We'll keep rolling with what we've got. We've developed a lot of versatility in that offensive line. That's for sure. We've got a lot of guys that can play multiple positions. Real excited about the group."

Tchio leaving does open up a scholarship moving forward, and Swinney said he'll look to add a couple of players in the 2022 recruiting class, but the number of offensive linemen they're aiming for is 15. He is fine with that figure next year.

"We've just got to get guys back from injury," Swinney said. "Numbers-wise, we're fine."

